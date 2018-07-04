× High Surf, Heat Wave Expected Across Parts of Southern California

The hundreds of thousands of people likely to visit local beaches this Fourth of July week will be met by large waves expected to build late Wednesday and last through Friday.

Another type of wave — a heat wave — is also on its way. Temperatures are expected to hit or exceed the century mark in many parts of Southern California in the coming days, including downtown L.A. Inland valley and foothill areas are expected to be even hotter. Those broiling conditions are expected to last through the weekend.

The heat wave could bring record temperatures to some areas, the National Weather Service says.

The sizable surf is the result of Hurricane Fabio, which on Tuesday was more than 600 miles southwest of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, according to the weather service.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.