In the living room of the one-bedroom Van Nuys apartment, the boy tried to explain, in the words of a 3-year old, what happened to his father.

“Papá cae en piso,” he said, turning briefly from a game on his mother’s phone.

Dad fell on the floor.

Andriy Ovalle Calderon recounted the moment his father was restrained by Customs and Border Protection officers four months ago as he tried to cross into Texas illegally.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.