LAPD Searching for Family of Nonverbal, Deaf Boy Found Alone at Union Station

Los Angeles police were seeking the public's help in locating the family of a young boy found alone at Union Station on Wednesday.

The child is unable to communicate and is deaf, the Police Department said in a news release.

Please Retweet — We need your help to locate the family of this child found today at Union Station. It’s believed he is 5-7 years old, deaf and autistic and we have been unable to communicate with him. Any info please contact LAPD Transit Services Division at (213) 922-1410 pic.twitter.com/pgCPKd8KY1 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 5, 2018

Authorities were alerted to the unattended child in the transit hub around 7 p.m. Investigators were working to recover surveillance video from the station to track his whereabouts before that.

A young black woman was seen playing with him around 6:30 p.m., but then she grabbed her bags and left, officials told KTLA. It was unknown whether she is related to him.

Officials brought in a sign-language interpreter but were still unable to communicate with the boy. Police believe he may have autism.

He was being placed in the custody of Child Protective Services Wednesday night, officers said.

LAPD described the child as about 5 to 7 years old and black with brown eyes and braided, dark-colored hair. He measures around 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds.

He was wearing a blue down jacket, white tank top, beige pants and grey tennis shoes when he was found.

Anyone with information on his guardians can contact 213-922-1410 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

Urgent! This young 7-year-old was found alone at Union Station. If you know him or his family, please call 1-877-ASK-LAPD. Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/5u1BJArWXk — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) July 5, 2018