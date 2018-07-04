More pets are lost on July 4th than any other day. Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan, the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation, joined us live tips to help protect your pets from getting lost on July 4th and what to do if your pet does get lost. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Superior Grocers (133 West Ave 45) in Los Angeles on July 6 from 10a-4p and at the Vons in San Pedro on Saturday, July 7 from 10a-4p (1221 S Gaffey St).
Lost Pets on the 4th of July With Doc Halligan
-
