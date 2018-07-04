× Man Accused of Burglarizing Placentia Home While Woman Slept Inside

A man was in custody after allegedly burglarized a home in Placentia while a resident there was sleeping inside her bedroom Wednesday morning, stealing a wallet and jacket and leaving behind some of his clothes, according to police.

Police responded to the home on the 1100 block of Powell Drive around 7:30 a.m., after the perpetrator had already fled, Placentia police said in a news release.

After searching the area, authorities found the man near the seventh hole on the golf course at the Alta Vista Country Club and detained, officials said.

Police identified him as 39-year-old Robert Jensen of Brawley.

Investigators learned that Jensen allegedly broke into the home while the homeowner was sleeping inside her downstairs bedroom. He entered the residence by shaking a sliding door until it opened, police said.

That door led to where the woman was sleeping. She was eventually awoken by the sound of the shower running, and promptly called police.

Officials did not specify wether Jensen went in the shower or was just running the water, but they did say he left behind some of his clothes and stole a jacket.

The woman was not injured during the burglary.

Jensen was being held at the Orange County jail on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact detectives with the Placentia Police Department at 714-993-8146. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact 855-847-6227.