× Officials Lift Some Mandatory Evacuation Orders, But Expand Others in Yolo County Fire

Authorities lifted some mandatory evacuation orders in Yolo County late Tuesday after firefighters strengthened containment lines around the growing County fire.

Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of the following areas in Yolo County:

West of Highway 16 between County Road 76 and Country Road 81, including the communities of Brooks and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation

West of Country Road 89 to the burn area from Country Road 23 down to Highway 128

Residents in these areas were advised to be prepared to evacuate again in case conditions worsen.

Around the same time, mandatory evacuation orders were expanded to include the area west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road from Old Country Road 40 down to Country Road 53 in Yolo and Napa counties.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

#CountyFire [update] As a result of the aggressive work of firefighters building containment lines and more favorable weather conditions, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has lifted certain Evacuation Orders for areas in Yolo County. pic.twitter.com/AHX35v4NDy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018