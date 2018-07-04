Officials Lift Some Mandatory Evacuation Orders, But Expand Others in Yolo County Fire
Authorities lifted some mandatory evacuation orders in Yolo County late Tuesday after firefighters strengthened containment lines around the growing County fire.
Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of the following areas in Yolo County:
- West of Highway 16 between County Road 76 and Country Road 81, including the communities of Brooks and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
- West of Country Road 89 to the burn area from Country Road 23 down to Highway 128
Residents in these areas were advised to be prepared to evacuate again in case conditions worsen.
Around the same time, mandatory evacuation orders were expanded to include the area west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road from Old Country Road 40 down to Country Road 53 in Yolo and Napa counties.
38.764602 -121.901795