Southbound PCH Closed Through Malibu After 7 Injured in Crash

Authorities were responding to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon.

Seven people were injured after the incident occurred in the 21300 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m., according to Inspector Michel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Early reports indicated all the injuries were minor, Michel added.

It's unclear what led the cars to collide, but one of them was overturned, officials said.

Aerial video showed traffic was stopped in both directions for a time while authorities cleared the wreckage, but the northbound lanes shortly reopened. The south would be closed indefinitely.

Traffic was being re-routed through the center median, the city of Malibu said on Twitter.

Many Angelenos had flocked to the beach on Wednesday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

No further details were immediately available.

PCH 23300 block eastbound lanes closed - traffic directed thru center median #malibu https://t.co/qXeK9Lb8EQ — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) July 5, 2018