Person Killed in Simi Valley Structure Fire: Ventura County Fire Department

A person was killed in a structure fire in east Simi Valley on Wednesday, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The fire happened at a structure in the 6400 block of Clear Springs Road just after 4 p.m., according to fire officials. Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered a person had died in the fire.

Authorities have not said if the two-story structure was a home or some other type of building and have not released information about the victim.

No further information has been released by fire officials.