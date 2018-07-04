Simi Valley Patient Arrested After Assaulting Hospital Nurse, Officer: Police

A man was arrested early Wednesday at a hospital in Simi Valley after allegedly assaulting a nurse, authorities said.

Police were conducting an investigation at Simi Valley Hospital when a 28-year-old patient unrelated to the investigation assaulted a nurse, according a Simi Valley Police Department news release.

The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m., when Ivan Sanchez, of Simi Valley, allegedly assaulted the victim in the hospital’s emergency room. Police said that Sanchez also struck an officer who attempted to calm him down.

Sanchez initially resisted arrest, but officers were later able to subdue him, according to the news release.

He was arrested on charges including battery on a nurse and battery on a peace officer causing injury. He was booked at Ventura County jail.

It is unclear why or how Sanchez assaulted the victim. The victim’s injuries were also unknown.