Ventura Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges

Detectives with the narcotics team concluded a month long investigation last month that resulted in the arrest of a Ventura man who is accused of narcotic trafficking activities, authorities announced Wednesday.

Juan Montez, 36, was arrested on June 22 after narcotics detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office found him with 4 ounces of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Investigators also seized paraphernalia associated with narcotic sales in Montez’s car.

Authorities searched Montez’s Ventura home and a storage facility in Fillmore, where they found additional evidence, including a modified rifle barrel known as a “bang stick.”

Montez was booked into a pre-trial detention facility on various narcotics and weapons violations, but is out on $60,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.