Where to Watch Independence Day Fireworks in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Law enforcement and fire officials in Southern California have warned residents this week about the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of Independence Day.

They offered legal and safe alternatives with public displays going on throughout the region on July 4. Here is where you can watch:

Chatsworth

Shepherd of the Hills Church will host the 20th Anniversary of the 4th of July Spectacular beginning at 4:30 p.m. A 21-minute fireworks finale will close out the night, which includes inflatable jumpers, face painting and live music.

Culver City

West Los Angeles College will have food trucks, picnicking, live music and games before the 4th annual fireworks show. Admission is $5, children under 5 are free.

Downtown Los Angeles

Grand Park will host it’s annual 4th of July Block Party beginning at 3 p.m. The free event will feature live music, food trucks and a fireworks show, which begins at 9 p.m.

Echo Park

Dodger Stadium will have a fireworks display after the Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game for Patriots Night. The game starts at 5:10 p.m.

Exposition Park

The south lawn of Exposition Park will host the 4th of July Community Festival and Fireworks Show. The event starts at 11 a.m. and includes live music, kid-friendly activities and food. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Hollywood

Footloose and Fireworks at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The cemetery will host Cinespia’s summer movie-a-thon with a showing of the 1984 film and fireworks to follow. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. for picnicking, the movie starts at 9 p.m. and the fireworks follow.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl

Join the Go-Go’s, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West for an Independence Day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Huntington Beach

Surf City festivities start at 10 a.m. with a parade and ends with fireworks from the Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.

Long Beach

The Queen Mary will host the All American Forth of July with crafts, games, live entertainment and special tours. The festivities start at 2 p.m. and will end with a fireworks display.

The Aquarium of the Pacific will have it’s own July 4th celebration called the Late Night at BBQ. Visitors can tour the aquarium until 10 p.m., and dine on all-beef hot dogs. Visitors will get to watch the Queen Mary fireworks.

Pasadena

The Rose Bowl will host the 92nd Annual AmericaFest, which includes performances by “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe and a Michael Jackson sing-a-long. Doors open at 5:30 a.m.

Pomona

The Pomona Fairplex will be home to monster trucks, motocross and a Red, White and BOOM fireworks display. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Fire Department put out a directory of firework shows in their jurisdiction.

Orange County

The Orange County Fire Authority put out a list of firework displays in the area.

Riverside

Riverside will host two fireworks shows on Independence Day: Sierra Park and the Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery.

San Bernardino County

Here is a list of fireworks displays in San Bernardino County.

Ventura

Visitors to the seaside city can visit 43rd Annual Street Fair starting at 9:30 a.m. for July 4th parade, live music and vendors before the Ventura Rotary Club’s fireworks show and family picnic at Ventura College.