Wildfire in Yolo County Burns 82,700 Acres, Reaches Just 25 Percent Containment

A wildfire burning through Yolo County grew even larger as high temperatures and breezy conditions continued to stoke the blaze.

The County fire spread to 82,700 acres and was 25% contained Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. More than 2,800 fire personnel are on hand to fight the blaze, which has moved into Napa County as well.

Crews worked aggressively through Tuesday night to build containment lines around the fire, though steep and inaccessible terrain made it difficult for firefighters on the northern end of the flames to make progress.

Forecasters say record-breaking heat and gusty winds expected by the weekend will prime California’s brush-covered hills and valleys for fast-moving wildfires, but fire officials said Wednesday’s cooler weather could help firefighters get a handle on the fire before temperatures warm up over the weekend.

