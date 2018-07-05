Boy Left Alone at Union Station Is Responsive, But Unable to Speak to Officers; Search for Family Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A boy who was left alone at Union Station Wednesday night is responsive, but is unable to speak to officers, police said, as the search for his family continues.

The boy, believed to be between 6 and 8 years old, was fed and given clothes at the station, but police have not been able to get any information from him, Sgt. Raymond Flores with the Los Angeles Police Department's transit services told KTLA Thursday.

Adrienne Garrett and her colleague spotted the boy and who she believed was his mother at the transit hub about 6:30 p.m. She said the woman eventually "wandered off" from the boy and when Garrett eventually located her, she left the area.

“Unfortunately she just literally walked straight through the doors and didn't even acknowledge it at all,” Garrett said about the woman.

She added that she notified authorities, who fed the boy, and she stuck around for a while hoping the woman would come back. The child was eventually placed in the custody of Child Protective Services Wednesday night, Flores said.

"He was very full of life, like a normal kid would be," Garrett said. "He didn't necessarily seem to notice that he was alone, maybe it’s because we were all here with him."

The child is about 6 to 8 years old, with brown eyes and braided, dark-colored hair. He measures around 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was wearing a blue down jacket, white tank top, beige pants and grey tennis shoes when he was found.

Garrett described the woman as being African-American, between 30 and 40, with pulled-back hair, wearing a hat and sunglasses. Flores said she was wearing yoga pants.

Police are going through surveillance video hoping to shed light on who the woman is.

In the meantime, police are asking for the public's help identifying any guardians. Anyone with information can call 213-922-1410 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

Please Retweet — We need your help to locate the family of this child found today at Union Station. It’s believed he is 5-7 years old, deaf and autistic and we have been unable to communicate with him. Any info please contact LAPD Transit Services Division at (213) 922-1410 pic.twitter.com/pgCPKd8KY1 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 5, 2018