Cal State Fullerton Police Officer Charged With Driving Drunk While on Duty

A police officer at California State University Fullerton was charged with driving a patrol vehicle under the influence of alcohol while he was on duty, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Thomas Higgins, 59, is accused of being drunk on the evening of May 7, when he showed “objective signs of intoxication” while attending a police briefing at around 8 p.m., the DA’s office said in a news release.

Other officers notified their command staff and an investigation soon followed. Prosecutors have not said what exactly tipped off the other officers to Higgs being allegedly drunk.

Investigators learned that Higgs was driving a marked patrol car around the Cal State Fullerton campus while he had a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of .09 percent, according to prosecutors.

He faces two misdemeanor DUI charges and could receive a maximum sentence of six months in jail, prosecutors said.

No further information has been released by the DA’s office.