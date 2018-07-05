Child Porn Charges Against Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Are Dropped by L.A. Prosecutors

Child pornography charges against a brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock were dropped a day after prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the case because a witness was unavailable, officials said.

A judge denied the request May 30, leaving prosecutors unable to move forward with their case against Bruce Douglas Paddock, 59, who was accused of possessing more than 600 pornographic images of children, said Paul Eakins, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors plan on refiling charges, Eakins said.

Paddock was arrested at a Valley Village nursing home in October and charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child or possessing child pornography dating to 2014. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

