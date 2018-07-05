Clerk Accused of Photographing, Videotaping People Inside Restroom at Long Beach Police Department

A 28-year-old clerk has been accused of secretly recording other employees inside a restroom at the Long Beach Police Department’s headquarters, authorities said.

Sergio Nieto of Downey was arrested late last month after he allegedly photographed and videotaped people inside a restroom at the department’s downtown offices, according to statement issued Thursday.

Detectives became aware of the situation after someone noticed “suspicious activity” in a second-floor restroom on June 29, police said. An investigation was launched, and Nieto was arrested hours later.

Nieto was suspended pending further investigation, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25. Investigators are trying to determine the scope of Nieto’s alleged misconduct, and how many people may have been illegally filmed.

