Dangerous Heat Wave to Hit SoCal This Weekend, With 100-Degree Temps Possible in Some Coastal Areas

A dangerous heat wave is expected to hit Southern California this weekend, with the warmest temperatures forecast for Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive-heat watch is in effect for much of southwestern California for those days, the weather service said. Temperatures in the valleys, the lower mountains and desert locations are expected to range between 102 and 112 degrees. Parts of the coast could reach around 100 degrees.

The heat will be accompanied by very dry conditions, forecasters said, with the potential for low humidity. Northerly winds will also blow through portions of the region, with gusts up to 35 mph hitting the Santa Barbara coast.

Forecasters warned of a significant heat and fire threat and urged people to take necessary precautions.

