Divers to Search for Body in Suspected Drowning at Nature Center Pond in Fontana

Divers Thursday will try to recover the body of a person believed to have drowned in a pond at Fontana’s Mary Vagle Nature Center on the Fourth of July.

Police received a call about a person drowning at the Nature Center pond, located at 11501 Cypress Avenue East, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Fontana Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers arrived with three minutes and were told by witnesses that the person in the pond had just gone under water.

The officers jumped in to rescue the person but were unable to find anyone due to the lighting conditions and poor visibility under water, the news release stated.

Officials believe the unidentified person has died and have begun a recovery operation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team will be assisting in the recovery Thursday morning.