Ashley Rodriguez of LA Animal Services stopped by to talk with Lu Parker, Kaj Goldberg and Mark Mester about dog adoptions and little Jax who is looking for a new home. Jax & Bones also announced they will donate a bed and dog toy each week to the family who adopts our dog of week.
Dog Adoption and Cool Dog Beds
-
Pit Bull-Type Emotional Support and Service Dogs Banned From Delta Flights
-
National Rescue Dog Day Preview
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 27th, 2018
-
Zsa Zsa, English Bulldog With Swaggering Tongue, Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest
-
Dog Found Dead During Delta Air Lines Layover in Detroit
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 26th, 2018
-
Riverside 13-Year-Old Raising Funds for Dog Park Recognized for Contributions
-
Alaskan Malamutes Rescued From Breeder in NorCal Need Homes
-
Authorities in Newport Beach Trying to Find Home for Orphaned Dog Named Bruno
-
Man Treated for Severe Injuries After Firework Explodes in His Hands in West Puente Valley
-
-
Russian Woman’s Selfies Capture ‘Lump’ Moving Across Face, Leading to Disturbing Find: a Parasite
-
Owner Arrested After Sheriff’s Deputy Rescues Dog From Hot Car in Santa Clarita
-
Chubbs the Cat — ’29 Pounds of Love’ — Finds New Home After Being Put Up for Adoption in Pasadena