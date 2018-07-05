Man Killed, Boy Injured in La Habra Shooting; No Suspect Information Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed and a boy was left injured following a shooting in La Habra on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers received a call about the shooting near El Centro Park at about 2:50 p.m. Once they arrived to the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

They also found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. Both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the man later died from his injuries. Police have not released details about the boy's current condition.

Additional information about the victims, the suspected gunman or other circumstances involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.

Those with information can contact police at 562-383-4347.