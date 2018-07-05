Man Sentenced to 58 Years to Life in Prison for Beating Neighbor to Death With a Hammer in La Puente

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 58 years to life in state prison on Thursday after being convicted of beating his neighbor to death with a hammer and slabs of concrete nearly three years ago, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Flavio Macias Jr. attacked his neighbor, 44-year-old Luis Segura, with paving stones and a hammer on Aug. 24, 2015, prosecutors said. As he beat the man, his brother served as a lookout.

Once authorities arrived to the scene, the brothers barricaded themselves inside their home, prosecutors said. Tear gas and a K-9 unit were used to get the men to leave the home, and they were arrested once they did.

A jury found Macias guilty of first-degree murder on June 13.

Meanwhile, his 26-year-old brother, Jonathan Macias, was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on Sept. 19.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.