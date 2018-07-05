Health and Fitness Expert Christine Lusita just came back from one of the largest fitness conventions in the country – IDEA Nutrition and Fitness Expo. She joined us live with new fitness products to try. For more info on the products she mentioned in the segment, you can go to her website . For more info on Christina’s new line of athletic wear, you can go to What A Feeling.
New Fitness Products to Try With Christine Lusita
