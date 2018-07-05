× Newport Beach Files Lawsuit to Halt What City Calls Marijuana Dispensary at Church of the Holy Grail

Newport Beach officials are asking an Orange County Superior Court judge to block an operation that identifies itself as a church, but that the city says is a marijuana dispensary violating local law.

Brick-and-mortar marijuana dispensaries are prohibited in Newport Beach under municipal code. Cultivation, processing, distribution and delivery of cannabis have been banned in the city since 2016.

A civil lawsuit that Newport Beach filed June 25 seeks an injunction to forbid the organization known as Church of the Holy Grail from operating at 2072 Bristol St. It isn’t clear how long it has been operating, though the lawsuit states the location has been running without a business license since at least Jan. 24.

The city also is seeking a $25,000 civil penalty against the organization.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.