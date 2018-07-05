Penn. Pair Allegedly High on Bath Salts Shoot at Fireflies After Mistaking Them for ‘Alien Lasers’

A man and woman who allegedly fired shots into the sky to chase away “alien lasers” while high on bath salts in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend have been arrested, according to police.

It was just after midnight on Saturday when one of the suspects, Jesse Shields, fired a handgun at what he thought were lasers, according to Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

The lasers, as it turns out, were actually fireflies.

Shields and the second suspect, Katherine McCloskey, feared they were being chased and ran to a nearby home, KTLA sister station WNEP in Scranton, Pennsylvania, reported on Monday.

Someone inside the residence called 911.

The duo then ran to a neighboring home where the homeowner got the gun from them, according to the station.

Shields asked that homeowner if he could take a shower to, “get the goo off him that was burning his skin.”

Troopers showed up and arrested Shields and McCloskey.

Shields, 30, faces numerous charged in connection with the incident, including burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, according to PennLive.com.

He is being held on $250,000.

McCloskey, 22, also faces charges, including DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and burglary, PennLive.com reported. Her bail was set at $15,000.