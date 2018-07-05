Photos Released by LAPD in Search for Man Accused of Burglarizing Hollywood Offices and Studios

Images from surveillance footage of a man accused of burglarizing offices and studios in Hollywood, stealing laptops and electronics, were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday as the search for him continues.

Dressed in what police describe as business attire, with blue slacks and brown dress shoes, the man has committed multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area by blending in with the office spaces he is targeting, according to LAPD. He gets into each business through an open parking garage.

“Once inside, the suspect blends in by displaying possible fake identification badges and searches for unlocked office doors,” police said of his tactics upon entering.

According to police, he has been trying to steal laptops and electronics by finding a laptop bag to place the items inside before leaving. He is thought by police to be targeting offices and studios in the entertainment industry.

He has been described by LAPD as around 25 to 33 years old, standing about 5’9 to 5’11 inches tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Timmons at 213-972-2928 or Detective Childs at 213-972-2931.