San Bernardino County Man Arrested After 2-Month-Old Twin Girls Found With Injuries Consistent With Child Abuse

A man has was arrested after two-mont-old twin girls that he lives with were found with injuries consistent which child abuse, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Thursday.

Anthony Gutierrez, 20, of Pinon Hills, is accused of willful cruelty to a child.

Late last month, one of the victims was transported from one hospital to another for a femur fracture, officials said. Forensic pediatricians found additional fractures on the baby and the San Bernardino County Children and Family Services took custody of both girls.

The other baby was also examined and was found to have fractures.

Gutierrez was booked into jail and his bail was set at $100,000.

No further details have been released.