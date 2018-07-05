Satirical News Website The Onion Takes Aim at Trump Administration’s Immigrant Policy, But Not Without Controversy

The satirical Onion takes aim at Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy – but some say it’s no laughing matter

On June 14, news outlets across the country gave the nation its first glimpse into Casa Padre, the converted Walmart in Texas holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after a small group of reporters toured the secretive facility.

That same day, the satirical news website the Onion ran its own article: “Immigrant Child Still Hoping To Achieve American Dream Of Better Cage.”

“Savage. I chuckled, but this is savage,” one online commenter responded.

“Too far, Onion. Shameful. How dare you mock people’s lives, the very real pain and fear people — including infants and children — are feeling?” wrote another.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Immigrant Child Still Hoping To Achieve American Dream Of Better Cage https://t.co/00HFiWdcNj pic.twitter.com/oGB1yeQnSa — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018