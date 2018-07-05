× Trump Has Completed Interviews for Justice Kennedy’s Replacement, Official Says

President Donald Trump has completed his scheduled interviews for the Supreme Court vacancy, an official familiar with the search says, as he moves closer to settling on his selection to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The President met with at least seven contenders this week and is believed to have narrowed his list of potential candidates to two or three, sources familiar with the search told CNN.

Trump is still expected to finalize his decision this Thursday or Friday, but the President isn’t expected to reveal his choice until Monday during a prime-time announcement.

Meanwhile, a lobbying push is in full swing — largely trying to get the President’s attention. It’s an open question whether any of it will actually influence his decision. But the strong push for appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh (who has the support of Breitbart and Ann Coulter) is certainly being noted in the West Wing, the official said.