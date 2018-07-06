Authorities Seek 5 Suspects Who Viciously Beat 92-Year-Old Man in South L.A. on 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for multiple suspects after an attack on a 92-year-old man in his South Los Angeles neighborhood was caught on video on Wednesday.

Rodolfo Rodriguez had just finished dinner on Fourth of July and was on his daily walk around the block near his Willowbrook home when he was assaulted, his family said.

He was confronted by woman with child by side after allegedly bumping into the young girl, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials confirmed.

He was left severely bloodied and unable to walk with bruised ribs, a broken cheek bone, a battered face and head injuries, his family said.

“There’s no words to explain it,” said Rodriguez's his grandson Erik Mendoza, who hasn't left his grandpa's bedside.

According to Mendoza, the woman in the video pushes him to the floor before grabbing a brick and beating him with it.

“And then when one of the witnesses comes out of her car and starts screaming at her, four other guys come in and start kicking on him,” Mendoza told KTLA.

Misbel Borjas, Rodriguez's neighbor, said she was the witness involved. Borjas said she also came under attack after she tried helping her friend and claims the mother “tried to hit me with the same rock like hit him.”

Rodriguez’s family said there’re grateful he’ll eventually recover from his serious injuries, but they fear someone else may be targeted if those suspects remain on the streets.

“How can you hurt a 92-year-old man? What kind of threat does he pose to you, for you to do this to him?" Mendoza asked. "That's why we're still in shock, as you can see he's badly injured.”

Rodriguez, who was interviewed by investigators, doesn’t remember much about the incident, but he was able to identify his alleged attacker in the video.

Authorities are now searching for five suspects: four men and the woman seen in video, Sheriff's Deputy D'Angelo Robinson said.

"We are concerned, especially with the type of crime they committed," he told KTLA. "There was what appears to be a 4-year-old child there who witnessed the entire thing. We can't have these kind of people like that out in the streets."

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of Rodriguez's treatment and recovery.