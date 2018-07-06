We’re celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with the Crack Shack. Chef Richard Blais joined us live with their specialties. The Crack Shack is opening soon at Westfield Century City. They also have a location in Costa Mesa and another one opening in Pasadena in the fall. For more info, follow them on social media.
Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day With the Crack Shack
