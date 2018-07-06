× Chinatown’s Only Hospital to Reopen as Outpatient Clinic

An outpatient clinic will replace the shuttered Pacific Alliance Medical Center in Chinatown, marking the second time a group led by Chinese doctors has rescued the historic hospital property from closure.

Allied Pacific, AHMC Healthcare and Network Medical Management partnered to buy the property for $33 million in a sale that closed last week, according to a release from CBRE, the real estate company representing the property’s owners, the French Society.

In Chinatown, the news was met with relief. More than 2,000 Asian seniors live in Chinatown and many of them relied on the nearby hospital for medical care.

“It is important to have a 24-hour urgent care center,” said King Cheung, a Chinatown resident and activist. “Also, it is wonderful that the property won’t turn into a high-end mixed-use housing complex.”

