100-Acre Box Fire Burning Near Cajon Pass Threatens Structures in Devore

Crews are battling a fire off the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass Friday morning that has grown to 100 acres, and structures in nearby Devore are threatened.

The Box Fire began about 9:30 a.m. when a semi truck fire spread to brush along the Highway and Kenwood Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two lanes of freeway are closed for an unknown duration, officials said.

Cal Fire, San Bernardino National Forest and the San Bernardino County Fire Department are responding to the blaze.

The fire is moving at a "moderate rate of spread," according to forest officials.

The fire comes during the peak of a dangerous heat wave that is expected to bake much of Southern California. National Weather Service officials warned residents of possible fire conditions and said to use extreme caution with potential ignition sources. It's expected to reach a high of 108 degrees in the area of the fire Friday afternoon.

A San Bernardino County fire official told KTLA structures are threatened in Devore Heights and units are on scene for structure protection. No evacuations have been ordered.

The national forest has activated a call center for the blaze. Residents can call 909-383-5688 for information.

Calfire, US Forestry and SBCFD are making progress on the Devore 🔥. Avoid the area if possible. 100 acres, zero containment. pic.twitter.com/Dq3VWLzaol — Doug Wolfe (@SBCSDdwolfe) July 6, 2018

#BoxFire(Update): IC advises fire at 100 acres. Making good progress on mitigating structure threat. Additional assets reinforcing initial attack resources. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 6, 2018