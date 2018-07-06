× Motorcyclist Fatally Shot, Second Rider Wounded on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino; EB Lanes Closed

A motorcyclist was fatally shot and a second rider was wounded on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, prompting officials to close the eastbound lanes Friday morning.

A rider was reported down in lanes on the 210 near the 215 Freeway interchange just before 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Video from the scene showed two motorcycles stopped on the freeway as authorities investigated the scene.

Arriving officers found both riders, identified only as men, down and suffering from gunshot wounds, a CHP officer said.

One of the riders had died at the scene. The second rider had a wound to his upper shoulder and was in stable condition.

A SigAlert was issued for the eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway. It was unclear how long the lanes would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.