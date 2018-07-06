Fire Heavily Chars Vacant Apartment Building in Westlake

Firefighters were at the scene of a blaze burning multiple units of an empty apartment building in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Friday, officials said.

Crews responded to the flames engulfing a three-story building on the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street, a few blocks east of MacArthur Park, around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Two units on the structure’s first floor were already well involved when firefighters arrived, authorities said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a good portion of the building’s upper story was gutted, with only a burnt shell remaining. A few palm trees outside the building were smoking as well, but fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Nearly 80 firefighters ultimately responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames within an hour.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a fire at the building, according to LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now assessing the damage and working to determine what led the fire to break out.

