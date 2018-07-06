Legal Resident Jose Luis Garcia’s Journey Back to Freedom After Being Detained by ICE
Family of Arleta Man With Legal Permanent Residency Says He Was Detained for Decade Old Offense
Arleta Father, Legal Resident Since 1980s, Released After ICE Arrested Him for 2001 Offense
Lawful Permanent Residents in SoCal Among Those Being Arrested in ICE Sweeps
Federal Court Blocks Deportation of NYC Pizza Delivery Man Who Was Reported to ICE While Taking Order to Military Base
Video Shows ICE Agent Shoving, Injuring Immigration Attorney Reuniting Child With Detained Mother in Missouri
ICE Officer Told Guatemalan Woman ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ Before Separating Her From Daughter: Lawsuit
Proposed ‘Libby Schaaf Act,’ Named After Oakland’s Mayor, Aims to Imprison Officials Who Warns of ICE Raids
Immigrants Detained in Victorville Prison Are Being Illegally Denied Access to Lawyers, ACLU Says in Lawsuit
Man Arrested After He Was Found Driving Car of Missing Riverside Woman; Remains Discovered Near Box Springs Mountain
Cuba Mourns the More Than 100 Killed When Plane Crashed After Takeoff From Havana Airport
77-Year-Old Man Arrested After Shooting Leaves Fire Captain Dead, 2 Others Injured at Long Beach Retirement Home
NYC Pizza Delivery Man Faces Deportation After Army Base Officers Turned Him Over to ICE
Guatemalan Teen Seeking Asylum Says Confessing His Fears Led to Months in High-Security Detention