Littlerock Woman Gets 26 Years to Life in Prison for Murder of Boyfriend; Victim Was Shot 6 Times in Head: DA

A woman was sentenced Friday to 26 years to life in state prison for the 2015 murder of her boyfriend in Littlerock, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ana Rosenda Mancio, a 43-year-old woman from Littlerock who also went by Ana Delgado, was found guilty of first-degree murder on June 5, a DA’s office news release read.

Mancio shot and killed Miguel Romero, 46, while he delivered rolls of corn for animals on April 28, 2015, prosecutors said. The victim was shot six times in the head, the statement read.

After the killing, Mancio fled the U.S. through Mexico to Guatemala by claiming a family emergency, prosecutors said. She returned to the U.S. six months later through Florida, prosecutors added.

A criminal complaint was filed for warrant on July 2016, and Mancio was arrested in Florida a year later when she attempted to buy guns, according to the DA’s office.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.