Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison for Violent Robberies, Stabbing Attack in Santa Monica

A man convicted of committing multiple violent robberies in Santa Monica last year, including a stabbing attack, was sentenced to 32 years in state prison on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Brian Noah Morgan, 25, was sentenced for three different robberies or attacks in May of last year. On June 20, he pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder and two counts of second-degree robbery.

According to prosecutors, Morgan robbed a couple who had just returned from their daughter’s wedding on May 14. He got into a scuffle with them just as they were unloading the wedding gifts outside their home, eventually taking off with the woman’s wedding ring and an unknown amount of money.

Prosecutors said Morgan committed another robbery the very next day, when he broke into a home and assaulted a man who was inside. Just over a week later, on May 26, he broke into another home and stabbed a man who was inside several times.

At the time, police said Morgan committed the break-in alongside an accomplice, who is a juvenile, and the man who they stabbed was still recovering in the intensive care unit the following day. He had tried to fight off Morgan and the other attacker with his son, who was beaten with a blunt object, according to police.

A hammer and knife were used in the brutal attack, authorities said.

Morgan was arrested about four hours later, after fleeing the scene in the 200 block of 20th Street in a gold and black Mustang, according to police.

Later, investigators uncovered forensic evidence linking him and the other suspect to earlier attacks. Authorities believe Morgan was a transient in the area at the time of the crimes.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.