New LAPD Chief’s Command Staff Takes Shape With Few Surprises

Just over a week after becoming chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Moore has appointed his new command staff, opting for stability over major change.

Robert Arcos, one of three finalists for chief, will head the department’s patrol operations, taking over Moore’s old job, in a slate of assignments announced to LAPD personnel on Thursday.

Arcos, who had been deputy chief of Central Bureau, was promoted to assistant chief — a rank below chief.

The department’s two other assistant chiefs will remain in their positions. Beatrice Girmala is head of special operations, which includes counter-terrorism, detectives and SWAT. Jorge Villegas leads the office of administrative services, which includes training, recruitment, personnel and fiscal operations.

