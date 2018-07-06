Newport Beach Police Use Twitter to Try Solving 1973 Strangling Death of 11-Year-Old Corona del Mar Girl

It has been 45 years since Linda Ann O’Keefe, an 11-year-old Corona del Mar girl, vanished while walking home from summer school.
Her body, still wearing the white dress adorned with blue flowers that her mother had sewn, was found the next morning — July 7, 1973 — in Newport Beach’s Back Bay. She had been strangled.
“There were reports that a man in a van was seen stopped near Linda … and a bulletin was distributed with a sketch of this man, but he was never identified,” Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said Thursday. “Investigators have conducted interviews, gathered evidence and followed leads for 45 years, but none of them ever led to Linda’s killer.”
On Friday, the department began telling Linda’s story on Twitter in an effort to generate new leads in a case that has long grown cold.
