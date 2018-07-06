Oceanside Firefighter Fends Off Knife Attack by Arson Suspect While Responding to Call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Oceanside firefighter fended off a knife attack by an arson suspect while responding to a call about a house fire late Thursday night, authorities said.

The 47-year-old male suspect was arrested on charges of arson and assault, authorities said. Police used a dog to subdue the man, who was transferred to a local hospital for treatment for a dog bite.

Firefighters got a call about a house fire just before 11 p.m. on Strawberry Place near Mira Costa College, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

As firefighters searched for the source of the smoke, Oceanside police officers outside spotted someone running inside the house, Specht said.

