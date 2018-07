Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather officials are warning of high surf and marine hazards as beachgoers head to local beaches to avoid a dangerous heat wave this weekend.

Liberte Chan and Mark Mester report for KTLA 5 News on July 6, 2018.

High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Friday evening bringing surf of 4 to 7 feet with sets of 9 feet. Minor coastal flooding and strong rip currents are also expected. #SoCal #Cawx #TSFabio pic.twitter.com/U2RRVk3U23 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

33.659484 -117.998803