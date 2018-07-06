Out-of-Control Brush Fire Destroys Homes in San Diego County; Hundreds Evacuated in Alpine Area

The worst of this week’s heat wave hit Southern California on Friday, sparking several brush fires, including one that was burning numerous homes and other structures in San Diego County.

The most serious of the fires was burning along Interstate 8 near Alpine and was out of control. The fire jumped through the community of West Willows, engulfing buildings and also burning along a traffic median on the side of the freeway.

Authorities said more than 350 acres had been burned and that hundreds had been evacuated. Officials were still trying to tally the exact number of homes lost. But video from Alpine showed numerous homes and other structures burning as winds pushed the fire through foothill communities.

Resident Enrique Camargo said he ran toward the fire area to check its progress after the evacuation order was made. As he checked on the fire, he said, his wife was home packing the car.

#WestFire currently at 150 acres with a critical rate of spread. Fire is in Unified command with @AlpineFireDist @CALFIRESANDIEGO and @ClevelandNF . Firefighters attempting to hold the fire at South Grade Road. Several homes lost. pic.twitter.com/imJesjHETy — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 6, 2018