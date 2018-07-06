× Police Open Fire on Suspect Barricaded in Sherman Oaks Home: LAPD

At least one officer shot at a suspect while responding to reports of a man with a gun in Sherman Oaks on Friday, police said.

Police responded to a home on the 4700 block of Tyrone Avenue around 5:05 p.m. and found a man had barricaded himself, said Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee.

After setting up a perimeter, at least one officer discharged their weapon. Officials did not say how many shots were fired.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect was struck, Lee said.

No officers were injured.

The scene remained active Friday night, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Footage from the scene showed a large police presence blocking traffic on the street.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

There’s been an Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of Riverside Drive & Tyrone Avenue in LAPD Van Nuys Division. It’s an active incident involving a barricaded suspect. A Public Information Officer is responding and we will provide details as available. Please avoid the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 7, 2018