Heat Wave Brings Record-Breaking Temps to Southern California

The worst of this week’s heat wave hit Friday, bringing record-breaking temperatures, at least two brush fires and a good bit of misery to Southern California.

Even before noon, several places broke heat records for the day, including downtown Los Angeles, which hit 95 degrees, Burbank and Van Nuys. The San Diego County community of Ramona reached its highest recorded temperature — 112 degrees — by 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

It’s expected to get hotter in the afternoon, with the National Weather Service forecasting the high in downtown L.A. to reach 106, shattering the July 6 record of 94 degrees. Woodland Hills, where the temperature hit 110 before noon, could peak at a scorching 117 degrees. Forecasters expect a record-breaking 115 degrees in Van Nuys and 106 in Long Beach.

“We expect today to be the hottest day,” said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Even coastal areas are expected to see temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Extremely critical Red Flag fire weather conditions today into Saturday across portions of SW California due to widespread record breaking triple digit heat, gusty north winds, and widespread single digit humidities. #LAheat #cawx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/HXlq0kaioK — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 6, 2018

