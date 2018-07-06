Residents Ordered to Evacuate as Valley Fire in Forest Falls Area Burns About 50 to 100 Acres

In the San Bernardino mountains, residents are being told to evacuate as a blaze dubbed the Valley Fire has burned about 50 to 100 acres in the Forest Falls area as of Friday afternoon, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

Residents in Forest Falls Valley are facing mandatory evacuations, police said, although more specific information about the areas being evacuated has not yet been released. The fire was identified by forest officials at about 1:40 p.m. and they later released details about an evacuation center.

#ValleyFire: #EvacuationCenter has been opened at Inland Leaders Charter School. 12375 California St Yucaipa. They are unable to accept animals. #SBCountyOES working on opening animal shelter. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 6, 2018

Hikers along certain trails in the mountain area also being told to evacuate, including Vivian Creek and Momyer and recreational use areas around Forest Falls, authorities said.

There’s believed to be a “large potential” for growth of the fire into the San Gorgonio Wilderness, forest officials said. They also said the fire was moving uphill with “a rapid rate of spread.”

#ValleyFire Update: – 50-100 acres

– Large potential for fire growth into San Gorgonio Wilderness

– No mandatory evacuations for residents at this time

– Mandatory evacs of area trails, including Vivian Creek & Momyer, and recreational day use areas around Forest Falls. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 6, 2018

For both the #ValleyFire and #BoxFire, residents, visitors, commuters, etc can a call the fire information center at (909) 383-5688. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 6, 2018

The area of Highway 38 between Los Angeles Oaks and Bryant has been shut down, including to residents, Yucaipa police said just before 2 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.