Residents Ordered to Evacuate as Valley Fire in Forest Falls Area Burns About 50 to 100 Acres

In the San Bernardino mountains, residents are being told to evacuate as a blaze dubbed the Valley Fire has burned about 50 to 100 acres in the Forest Falls area as of Friday afternoon, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.
Residents in Forest Falls Valley are facing mandatory evacuations, police said, although more specific information about the areas being evacuated has not yet been released. The fire was identified by forest officials at about 1:40 p.m. and they later released details about an evacuation center.
Hikers along certain trails in the mountain area also being told to evacuate, including Vivian Creek and Momyer and recreational use areas around Forest Falls, authorities said.
There’s believed to be a “large potential” for growth of the fire into the San Gorgonio Wilderness, forest officials said. They also said the fire was moving uphill with “a rapid rate of spread.”
The area of Highway 38 between Los Angeles Oaks and Bryant has been shut down, including to residents, Yucaipa police said just before 2 p.m.
