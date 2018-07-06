Suspect Sought After Chase Bank Robbery in Ventura: Police

A search was underway for a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery carried out Friday morning in Ventura, authorities said.

The Ventura Police Department at 11:13 a.m. received a 911 call from a Chase Bank employee reporting that a robbery had just occurred at the branch located at 2499 E. Harbor Blvd., according to a news release. Officers responded to the scene and determined that the suspect had already left the bank on foot, the statement read.

The investigation revealed that the male suspect handed a clerk a note stating he was robbing the bank and demanding money, police stated. The note claimed he was armed with a gun, but no weapon was seen, officials said.

The clerk handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and he fled the bank, according to the Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

The alleged bank robber was described as a Hispanic man, between 25 and 30 years old, with a shaved head, wearing a black hat, sunglasses, light blue button shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, which were distributed by authorities.

The FBI was notified of the incident. The Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4488.