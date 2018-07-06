‘Suspicious Death’ Investigated Outside Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The “suspicious death” of a man was being investigated outside a Santa Monica hospital on Friday, authorities said.

Santa Monica Police Department officers responded at 6:44 a.m. to a call regarding a deceased person found on a bench on the property of Providence Saint John’s Health Center at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd., according to a police news release.

Hospital security had found the body on the bench and notified hospital staff, who determined the man was deceased, the statement read. First responding officers determined the death appeared “suspicious,” according to the Police Department.

Santa Monica police Lt. Sal Rodriguez told KTLA that the victim suffered some sort of puncture wound and added that there was blunt force trauma in the neck area. Authorities did not release his name but said he was a white man in his 40s. The victim also appeared to be a transient in the area, Rodriguez said.

There was no immediate information about a possible suspect. Investigators were looking for witnesses as well as surveillance video that may have captured the incident, according to the lieutenant.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.