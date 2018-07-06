× Trump Administration Asks for More Time to Reunite Families Separated at Border

The federal government, under orders from a San Diego federal judge to reunite families that have been separated at the border, is asking for more time.

In a motion filed late Thursday night, the Department of Justice says it has dedicated “immense” resources to reunifying families since the June 26 order.

But the process that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has put into place to match up family members will take some time if it is to comply with existing law meant to protect children from human trafficking, the DOJ argues.

The order, filed last week, gives the government until July 10 to reunite children younger than 5 with their parents and until July 26 for older children.

