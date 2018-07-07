× 18 Structures Lost in Alpine Fire That Hopscotched Through San Diego County Neighborhood

Firefighters on Saturday continued to make progress against a blaze in Alpine that destroyed 18 structures and damaged eight others.

Wind-driven embers caused the West fire to spread quickly from its ignition point near Interstate 8 and West Willows Road, prompting evacuations as some homes burned. Evacuation orders remain in place.

“Crews are making good progress,” said Capt. Kendal Bortisser of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “Damage assessment teams are still out there. There are still some areas they haven’t gotten into. The number of structures destroyed and damaged will likely go up as they continue to work on their assessment.”

He said officials are figuring out what roads to reopen.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.