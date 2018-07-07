× 2 Teens Shot Crashing Carlsbad House Party After They Were Told to Leave: Authorities

Two teenagers were shot when they crashed a house party in Carlsbad after being told to leave on Friday night, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man who hosted the party in the 900 block of Turnstone Road said several people who were uninvited showed up and entered his home, the Carlsbad Police Department said in a news release.

“The uninvited guests were reportedly told to leave,” the news release stated.

Soon after, the guests returned and kicked in the front door of the home to try and enter, authorities said.

The 19-year-old “armed himself with a handgun” and shot several rounds at the guests and injured two men who were both 18, authorities said.

The other guests fled the scene.

Each injured man was taken to a separate hospital by companions and their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Carlsbad Police Department officers responded to the shooting report at 11:27 p.m. and found the injured men with the help of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

No arrests have been made and the Police Department are investigating.